League 1 round-up: Fleetwood and Blackpool lead the way as Dons watch on

Neighbours Fleetwood and Blackpool sit atop League 1 after most of the division got underway on Saturday.

MK Dons were given a watching brief on the opening day of the season with Bury's financial problems prompting the EFL to suspend their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

The season got off to a flying start for Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town as they thumped Peterborough 3-1 at London Road, with goals from Harry Souttar, Josh Morris and Danny Andrew sending them to the top of the table. Ivan Toney's late strike for Posh came as a consolation.

Blackpool, under new ownership this season, are close in behind them in second spot after beating Bristol Rovers 2-0 at Bloomfield Road. Goals in either half from Jay Spearing and last season’s top goalscorer Armand Gnanduillet saw the Seasiders ease to a comfortable three points.

League 2 champions Lincoln City established themselves in a new division with a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley, who will miss out next week as they were due to play Bury.

Another club under financial pressure are Bolton, and they started the season with just three senior outfield players, and so it showed with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Ipswich, who like Bolton were relegated from the Championship last season, got off to a winning start with a 1-0 win away at Burton, while Rotherham, also down from the second tier, beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

There was a five-goal thriller between League 2 play-off final winners Tranmere and Rochdale, with Dale coming out on top by the odd goal. Elsewhere, Shrewsbury beat Portsmouth 1-0, and Coventry saw off Southend by the same scoreline.

Karl Robinson's Oxford United held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw, while Gillingham, now featuring former Dons midfielder Ouss Cisse, were held by Doncaster Rovers.