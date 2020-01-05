League One clubs linked with HUGE deals with news from Fleetwood Town, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Bolton and Doncaster Rovers
The January transfer window is now open, with League One clubs eyeing major deals!
And we've got all the latest gossip, with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers.
1. Ethan Robson set for loan move?
Sunderland are braced to receive bids for Ethan Robson after clubs show interest in the midfielder. (Shields Gazette)
2. Portsmouth transfer latest
Portsmouth defender Paul Downing has been linked with a January exit. (The Sun)
3. Defender linked with Posh switch
Oldham defender Tom Hamer has been linked with a move to Peterborough United. (The Sun)
4. Lincoln City latest
Lincoln City remain close to completing their first signing of the month. (Lincolnshire Live)
