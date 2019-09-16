League One round-up: Coventry hit top spot as two teams get hit for six

MK Dons remained firmly in the mix in League One after their biggest win of the season on Saturday.

Russell Martin, Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu were on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road as Paul Tisdale's side saw off Blackpool, lifting them to 10th in the table, four points behind leaders Coventry City.

The Sky Blues took over at the top despite drawing 0-0 with Burton Albion, while former leaders Wycombe suffered their first defeat of the campaign, going down 2-0 to Gillingham.

Dons' opponents on Tuesday night, Ipswich Town, were also held to a goalless draw with Doncaster Rovers as they took over in second place, with Wycombe dropping to third.

Sunderland sit fifth after a 3-1 win over Accrington, and Lincoln City, who lost manager Danny Cowley to Huddersfield earlier this week, dropped out of the play-off spots having lost 1-0 to Bristol Rovers.

Both Peterborough and Rotherham ran wild on Saturday, both scoring six as Posh beat Rochdale 6-0, with Rotherham were 6-1 winners over hapless Bolton Wanderers.

Southend shared a 3-3 draw with Fleetwood, Oxford were 3-0 winners over Tranmere and Shrewsbury were held to a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.