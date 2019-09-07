League One round-up: Dons climb as Wycombe hit top spot

MK Dons have jumped up to 12th spot when all was said and done in League One on Saturday.

Their game with AFC Wimbledon was the midday kick-off, with goals from Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey securing the 2-1 win at Stadium MK. After two defeats in a row in league competition, it was a vital three points as they moved up from 15th to 12th in the standings.

Doncaster and Rotherham locked horns similarly early, and a Ben Whiteman penalty two minutes from time completed a turnaround for Rovers, winning 2-1 over their south Yorkshire rivals. The result sees Doncaster climb to seventh in the table, with two games in hand on most of the teams above them, while Rotherham sit 15th.

Left-back Joe Jacobson will be claiming a hat-trick as Wycombe beat Lincoln City 3-1 at Adams Park to hit top spot in League One, though one of his goals could go down as a Michael Bostwick own goal.

Coventry City are level on points with Gareth Ainsworth's side after their 3-2 win over Blackpool on Saturday, snagged in stoppage time thanks to Callum O'Hare's late winner.

Oxford United sit precariously above the drop zone after losing 2-1 to Fleetwood Town, who climb to fourth.

Bristol Rovers and Accrington Stanley shared a 3-3 draw - former Dons loanee Johnson Clarke-Harris netting a brace for the Gas - and it was honours even between Tranmere and GIllingham, who played out a 2-2 draw.