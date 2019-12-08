League One round-up: Dons' Doncaster point helps them keep in touch

As disappointing as it was to concede late, Dons' point at Doncaster was vital in keeping them within three points of safety.

Cameron John's 85th minute strike saw Rovers snatch a point and extend Dons' winless run extended to 11 games in League One. Though three points would have been a huge relief for Russell Martin's side, a point would prove critical as those around them also picked up points on Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers, who sit three points clear of Dons, picked up a point against Accrington in their 1-1 draw, while AFC Wimbledon suffered in stoppage time when Bolton equalised for a 2-2 draw. Fellow strugglers Southend looked on course for a huge win over Bristol Rovers as they raced into a 2-0 lead, but four second half goals saw the Gas claim a 4-2 win.

At the other end, leaders Wycombe had their 'Bury weekend' so were left with a watching brief, but saw their title rivals slip up. Ipswich were held by Coventry for a second time in seven days after their FA Cup draw last weekend, and Peterborough also drew against Portsmouth.

Blackpool claimed bragging rights over neighbours Fleetwood with a routine 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road, while Dons' next opponents Oxford United were held to a goalless draw by Shrewsbury. Lincoln City edged away from the relegation places with their 2-0 win over Burton Albion, Gillingham heaped more misery on Sunderland as they won 1-0 and Rochdale upset Rotherham 1-0 at the New York Stadium.