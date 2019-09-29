League One round-up: Dons stay put despite defeat

MK Dons remain 15th in League One after their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Goals from Max Power and Luke O'Nien saw the Black Cats climb to fifth spot in the table, but it is incredibly tight at the sharp end still.

Ipswich Town were 4-1 winners at Tranmere Rovers to remain on top, but Coventry's 1-1 draw with Doncaster made them the big losers on the day as they fell from second to fourth. Wycombe's 3-0 win over Rochdale at Spotland saw them move into the automatic promotion spots, while Fleetwood beat Shrewsbury by the same score to go third.

Peterborough moved up to eighth with a 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon, with Bristol Rovers' 1-0 win over Rotherham moving them up to seventh as Doncaster dropped down to ninth.

Oxford's remarkable form continued with a 3-0 win over Gillingham as they moved up to 10th, while Portsmouth picked up a much-needed win over Bolton, winning 1-0, and Southend's torrid run continues as they lost 1-0 to Accrington.