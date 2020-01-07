League One transfer news LIVE: Championship clubs unlikely to sign ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough target

The January transfer window is now OPEN for League One clubs - but which clubs are eying deals as we head into day eight?

Well, there's been some monumental transfer news to mull over over the few days with Portsmouth, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton completing deals. Whilst the likes of Fleetwood Town, Blackpool and Sunderland continue to be heavily linked with business. We'll be bringing you all of today's deals and rumours in our LIVE League One blog - simply scroll down and click refresh for updates.