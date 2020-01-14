League One transfer news LIVE: Ipswich Town HAMMERED on Twitter by ex-Huddersfield, Wigan, Norwich, Aston Villa and Wolves striker Scroll down for LIVE updates The January transfer window is now OPEN for League One clubs - but which clubs are eyeing deals as we head into day 14? We'll have all the latest transfer gossip and done deals in our LIVE blog today. Simply scroll down and refresh to for updates! Pundit makes amusing Jurgen Klopp-Rotherham United claim, Neil Warnock eyes return, Simon Grayson talks transfers - gossip