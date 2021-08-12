Portsmouth confirmed the signing of Louis Thompson yesterday after he was released by Premier League side Norwich City at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old’s injury record has caused havoc in Thompson’s football career, suffering an injury-torn 18-month spell on loan from the Canaries. The midfielder hopes he can have a fresh start at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, Ouss Cisse has been confirmed as one of Oldham Athletic’s latest signings.

The midfielder left Milton Keynes in 2019, joining Gillingham as a free agent. He then had a spell with Leyton Orient before moving to Boundary Park at the weekend.

Finally, one of Dons’ all-time leading appearance makers and goal-scorers, Daniel Powell, completed his switch to Barnet on Monday.

The striker made 271 appearances for MK Dons, netting 46 goals over nine years.

We gathered the best of today’s League One transfer gossip below...

1. Morecambe confirm signing of ex-Spurs youngster Morecambe have signed ex-Spurs forward Shayon Harrison. The 24-year-old was most recently with AFC Wimbledon but was released after making only one appearance for the club. (The 72) Photo: Graham Denholm

2. Numerous Championship clubs keeping tabs on AFC Wimbledon defender Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield are among the clubs eyeing up AFC Wimbledon's Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the League One side. (Football League World) Photo: Jacques Feeney

3. Doncaster set to bring in 'decent' Premier League loanee Doncaster Rovers are reportedly set to sign a Premier League star on loan this summer. The deal should be done 'very shortly'. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko) Photo: George Wood

4. Bristol Rovers reject Imps bid for striker Bristol Rovers have rejected a bid for striker Brandon Hanlan from Lincoln City. The offer was understood to be below the £150,000 fee which the Gas must pay Gillingham following a tribunal earlier this summer. (Bristol Post) Photo: Dan Mullan