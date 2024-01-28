News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MK Dons are back in the hunt for automatic after a surge up the table.MK Dons are back in the hunt for automatic after a surge up the table.
MK Dons are back in the hunt for automatic after a surge up the table.

League Two form guide shows dramatic change of fortunes for MK Dons under head coach Mike Williamson - plus the stats for Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Notts County, Barrow and Bradford City

It’s been quite the turnaround at MK Dons since Mike Williamson took charge.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Jan 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT

His spell didn’t start too good after defeat at Accrington Stanley in his first game in charge on 20th October.

Since then the Dons have racked up the wins to surge up the table to sit within three points of third-placed Mansfield Town.

So who are the best and worst teams over the last 16 weeks of football? Here we have all the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32

1. Wrexham - 32pts (+16)

15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32

2. MK Dons - 32pts (+11)

15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31

3. Stockport County - 31pts (+19)

15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
15 9 4 2 29:13 16 31

4. Mansfield Town - 31pts (+16)

15 9 4 2 29:13 16 31 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mike WilliamsonLeague TwoGillinghamNotts CountyBradford City