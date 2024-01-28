His spell didn’t start too good after defeat at Accrington Stanley in his first game in charge on 20th October.

Since then the Dons have racked up the wins to surge up the table to sit within three points of third-placed Mansfield Town.

So who are the best and worst teams over the last 16 weeks of football? Here we have all the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1 . Wrexham - 32pts (+16) 15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32

2 . MK Dons - 32pts (+11) 15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32

3 . Stockport County - 31pts (+19) 15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31