MK Dons have had a poor start to the season with three defeats in the first four games.MK Dons have had a poor start to the season with three defeats in the first four games.
MK Dons have had a poor start to the season with three defeats in the first four games.

League Two supercomputer backs MK Dons to come good, plus where AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Swindon Town, Port Vale, Carlisle United and the rest are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
It’s now three defeats from their opening four games for struggling MK Dons.

The new look squad were beaten 1-0 at Salford City last night to leave them languising at the wrong end of the table.

It’s a similar story to last season with the Dons taking a long time to start motoring.

But this supercomputer, published by OLBG, believes MK will get it right and be where they want to be at the end of the season.

Here is how it sees the League Two table finishing.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

The table is the result of these simulations then being compiled into what the SuperComputer predicts at present given all the information that is available to it.

90pts (+29)

1. Fleetwood Town

90pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+20)

2. MK Dons

83pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+16)

3. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+16) Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
80pts (+16)

4. Port Vale

80pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeGillinghamLeague Two