The bold prediction, made by the Best Plinko Casino’s SuperComputer, is backing the boys to seal automatic promotion.

Though they will not go up as champions, with an unlikely side being tipped to have that honour.

It has a rather suprising relegation prediction with one of the promotion favourites tipped to have a disaster.

From 1-24, here’s how the supercomputer says League Two will finish.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The Best Plinko Casino SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.