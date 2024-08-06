MK Dons are amongst the favourites for League Two promotion.MK Dons are amongst the favourites for League Two promotion.
MK Dons are amongst the favourites for League Two promotion.

League Two supercomputer tipping MK Dons for a season to remember, plus Fleetwood Town, Tranmere Rovers, Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers predicted to shine

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 15:39 BST
MK Dons are being tipped to achieve their season aim.

The bold prediction, made by the Best Plinko Casino’s SuperComputer, is backing the boys to seal automatic promotion.

Though they will not go up as champions, with an unlikely side being tipped to have that honour.

It has a rather suprising relegation prediction with one of the promotion favourites tipped to have a disaster.

From 1-24, here’s how the supercomputer says League Two will finish.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The Best Plinko Casino SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

The table is the result of these simulations then being compiled into what the SuperComputer predicts at present given all the information that is available to it

90pts (+30)

1. Fleetwood Town

90pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+22)

2. Milton Keynes Dons

87pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+21)

3. Carlisle United

83pts (+21) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
77pts (+13)

4. Doncaster Rovers

77pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversTranmere RoversFleetwood TownPort ValeLeague Two
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice