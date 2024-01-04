The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.
1. Conor Wilkinson (Colchester United)
Colchester United have signed striker Conor Wilkinson. The striker has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for an undisclosed fee, having been with the Steelmen for the past six months. (Club website) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)
It’s been reported that the Gillingham have made an enquiry for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris - a striker apparently also on the radar of Charlton Athletic. (KentOnline) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Conor Carty (Doncaster Rovers)
League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Conor Carty on loan from Bolton for the rest of the season. He told the Rovers website: "I'm delighted, As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I'm really happy to be here." Photo: Harriet Lander - WWFC
4. Mauro Bandeira (Colchester United)
Midfielder Mauro Bandeira has returned to Arsenal after his loan spell at Colchester United was ended early. Bandeira had been due to spend the whole season at Colchester but both clubs decided that it was best for him to return to Arsenal early, as confirmed by Colchester’s official website. Photo: David Price