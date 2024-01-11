The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 11th January 2024.
1. Harry Lewis
Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is reportedly expected to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: George Wood
2. Harry Wood
Grimsby Town are poised to snap up Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on a loan deal, according to the BBC. Photo: Jacques Feeney
3. Louie Marsh
Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the loan spell of Sheffield United prospect Louie Marsh has been brought to an end. The teenager arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in September after Doncaster agreed a deal for him to join on a season-long loan. However, his stint has been cut short after just eight appearances for Rovers. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: Ross Kinnaird
4. Craig MacGillivray
Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton