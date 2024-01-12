The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 12th January 2024.
1. Josh Gordon
Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC) Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Billy Waters
Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader) Photo: Pete Norton
3.
Harrogate Town have re-signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers. The 33-year-old has spent the past three weeks back with Town on a series of emergency loans. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Charlie Lakin
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC) Photo: Alex Davidson