The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 6th January 2024.
1. Stephen Wearne
MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign Stephen Wearne for an undisclosed fee from Vanarama National League side Gateshead FC and becomes the first signing of the 2024 January transfer window. The deal is subject to EFL and FA approval. The attacking midfielder will now be reunited with his previous Head Coach Mike Williamson at MK Dons. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Joe Taylor
Luton boss Rob Edwards will make a decision on what is the best course of action for young striker Joe Taylor this season after rumours that the Hatters were looking to recall him from a loan spell at Colchester United and send him to a club higher up the footballing echelon. (Luton Today) Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Archie Mair
Morecambe have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair on loan for the rest of the season. Mair was the hero of Notts County's play-off final shootout win over Chesterfield last season. (BBC) Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. Declan John
Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger