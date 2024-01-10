The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.
1. Luca Ashby-Hammond
Fulham goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has joined Notts County on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old arrives having spent the first half of the season with Crawley Town following a strong 2022-23 campaign at Aldershot. (Club website) Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. Dan Kemp
Swindon Town will not be making a bid to bring Dan Kemp back to the County Ground this month after his successful loan spell. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for the Robins in the first-half of the campaign, but was recalled to MK Dons by Mike Williamson. (MK Citizen) Photo: Clive Mason
3. Jake Young
Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has pulled the club out of the battle to sign Bradford City striker Jake Young. Young would spend the first half on loan with Swindon, playing 25 matches in League Two and netting 16 times. (The Real EFL) Photo: George Wood
4. Odin Bailey
Stockport County have signed midfielder Odin Bailey for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two side Salford City after his loan spell ended. The 24-year-old joined the Hatters on loan in September and has made a total of 24 appearances for the club. (BBC) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo