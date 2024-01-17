The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 17th January 2024.
1. Macaulay Langstaff
Sunderland's have been linked with Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff, who is also been linked with Birmingham City and Derby County. The 26-year-old has already notched 20 goals this campaign. (Sunderland Echo) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Ged Garner
Morecambe have signed Barrow striker Ged Garner on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old, who became the Bluebirds' record signing when he joined from Fleetwood last January, has scored twice in 23 games in 2023-24. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Kamarai Swyer
West Ham youngster Kamarai Swyer has been recalled from his season-long loan six months early, confirmed by Crawley Town. The League Two club reported via its official website [15 January] that Swyer would return to London Stadium this month after making 11 appearances for Crawley Photo: James Worsfold
4. Mo Faal
Walsall have announced the signing of 20-year-old striker Mo Faal on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of the season. Faal, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two side Doncaster Rovers, impressed with nine goals in all competitions. (Extra Time) Photo: Jess Hornby