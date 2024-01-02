The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.

League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County, Wrexham and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.

MK Dons have done some sharp business in the loan market, while Colchester United will need to find a new striker after they lost Joe Taylor following his recall by Luton.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 2nd January 2024.

1 . Callum Marshall (West Ham United) Colchester United have been linked with a loan move for West Ham United's highly-rated striker Callum Marshall. The U's are interested in signing the 19-year-old forward, according to reports in the Belfast Telegraph.

2 . Odin Bailey (Stockport County) Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he would like Salford City loanee Odin Bailey to stay. Bailey, 24, sees his deal at Edgeley Park expire this month and he is due to return to Salford as things stand. (The 72)

3 . Jake Young (Bradford City) Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (FL72)