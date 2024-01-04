League Two transfer window: Stockport County target Newcastle United midfielder, Blackburn Rovers close in on Crewe Alexandra player, Gillingham after Peterborough United striker, Doncaster Rovers loan Bolton Wanderers youngster, Colchester United sign Motherwell striker and Arsenal midfielder's League Two loan deal ends early - 4th Jan 2024
The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.
