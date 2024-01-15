The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 15th January 2024.
1. Olly Sanderson
League Two strugglers Sutton have signed Fulham striker Olly Sanderson on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has been with Fulham since under-nine level. Sanderson is yet to play a first-team game for the club but started their EFL Trophy tie with Portsmouth in August. (BBC) Photo: Henry Browne
2. Cole Stockton
Barrow have reportedly agreed a deal with Burton Albion for the striker's signature. On Monday afternoon, Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon that Barrow and Burton have agreed a deal for Stockton to potentially move to Holker Street, with the final decision now up to the centre-forward. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Lewis Ward
Charlton Athletic are set to sign the Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent transfer, according to the South London Press. The 26-year-old joined the League Two outfit in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and has so far had five outings for Swindon in the league. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Alfie Kilgour
Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour has agreed a new contract to run to the end of next season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since rupturing an Achilles tendon against Doncaster Rovers last August. Photo: Stu Forster