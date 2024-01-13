The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 13th January 2024.
1. Paul Glatzel
Paul Glatzel has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to League Two team Swindon Town. The striker embarks on a new chapter in his career after more than a decade with the Reds, having joined the club’s Academy as an U9. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Harry Wood
Grimsby Town are set to expand their squad with three new signings ahead of their clash with Notts County at Blundell Park. Defender Doug Tharme, midfielder Harry Wood, and striker Justin Obikwu have been confirmed as Head Coach David Artell's first acquisitions of the transfer window. (Extra Time) Photo: Jacques Feeney
3. Alex Rodriguez Gorrin
Forest Green have signed midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin following the end of his contract at Oxford United. The 30-year-old spent time on trial with Rovers in September before rejoining the U's on a short-term deal. (BBC) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Rob Apter
Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice. Photo: Bryn Lennon