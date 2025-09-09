There have been 329 yellow cards and 12 red cards in League Two this season.placeholder image
There have been 329 yellow cards and 12 red cards in League Two this season.

League Two's 'dirtiest' side so far this season has been revealed - here's where MK Dons, Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
MK Dons suffered their first red card of the season at the weekend with Jon Mellish being dismissed in the defeat to Grimsby Town.

So far there has been were 329 yellow cards and 12 red cards in League Two this season.

Three sides have already seen two men sent off this season, while 14 teams have an unblemished record.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee so far this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get plenty of Dons news, here, each day.

Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Grimsby Town - 9pts

Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Colchester United - 10pts

Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Newport County - 10pts

Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 9 DB: 1 R: 0

4. Cambridge United - 12pts

Y: 9 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoTranmere Rovers
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice