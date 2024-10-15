There have been 19 red cards and 482 yellow cards around League Two so far this season.There have been 19 red cards and 482 yellow cards around League Two so far this season.
League Two's dirtiest sides so far this season, including MK Dons, Gillingham, Bradford City, Grimsby Town and Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:17 BST
There have already been 19 red cards across League Two this season.

One of those red cards belong to MK Dons, who have also had 14 yellow cards.

So how does that disciplinary record compare to their league rivals?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Oct 15.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 16 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Tranmere Rovers - 16pts

Y: 16 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Notts County - 17pts

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Walsall - 18pts

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y:19 DB: 0 R:0

4. Harrogate Town - 19pts

Y:19 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

