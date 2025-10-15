Pre-season favourites MK Dons have now made it three wins in a row after drubbing Bristol Rovers 4-0 away.

Perhaps more surprising is the form of National League champions Barnet who have now won four of their last five games following victory at Tranmere over the weekend.

Swindon Town have won five of their last six, while leaders Walsall have won four of their last six.

Chesterfield have won two of their last three and are well-placed in sixth despite a recent mini winless run, while Salford City have now lost three in a row.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.