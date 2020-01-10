Leeds United eyeing deal for ex-Liverpool man, Sunderland interested in Middlesbrough-linked Doncaster Rovers favourite plus MORE transfer news - League One rumours

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Plymouth want Pitman - but there is a catch Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)

2. Ex-Tottenham man joins MLS side Pompey have sold Anton Walkes to Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee, six months before he was due to leave on a free. (Various)

3. Seasiders hold firm over key man Blackpool look set to hold onto key striker Armand Gnanduillet after pricing Championship club Charlton Athletic out of a move. (Blackpool Gazette)

4. Bolton consider double defender swoop Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a loan move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson (Various) and have reportedly opened talks with Ipswich Towns Toto Nsiala. (TWTD)

