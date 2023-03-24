News you can trust since 1981
Leko's return a huge boost for Dons ahead of Morecambe clash

The return of Jonathan Leko from suspension will be a huge boost for MK Dons this Saturday when they take on Morecambe at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

The 23-year-old attacker has been missing from the last three games following his ban for violent conduct against Lincoln City last month, having started every game prior to that following his move from Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

Head coach Mark Jackson is eager for the winger to return too for the visit of the Shrimps, saying: “He gives another element to our game with what he brings. He's direct, he's powerful, he can create and score. Him being back in contention really boosts the squad.

“In the past, we were wondering who could play where and we were moving people about. Hopefully now with the players coming back from injury and suspension, the squad is getting stronger and stronger for the run-in.”

Jonathan Leko is in line to make his MK Dons return on Saturday following his three-match ban
In the absence of Sullay Kaikai this weekend, away on international duty, Leko could make an immediate return to the fold but Jackson said, like anybody, he has had to fight for the chance to be in the team.

Jackson continued: “He’s got to fight for their place like everyone has. But it's my decision to make, and I have to take a lot of things into account.

“Consistency is important, of course, but if I feel I need to tweak or change something, I'll do it. Will Grigg was out of the team for a bit but he came back in against Accrington because I felt that was the right thing to do for that game.

“I have to make these decisions every week.”

