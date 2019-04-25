Lewie flattered by Dons fans' tribute

The away end of the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester will be orange - at auburn - to pay tribute to Dean Lewington on Saturday.

The skipper made his 700th league appearance for MK Dons earlier this season, but for the final away game of the league campaign, the travelling 1,000+ supporters are being encouraged to wear orange to celebrate the career of the 34-year-old.

Dean Lewington signs autographs for MK Dons fans

"It's lovely," said Lewington after hearing of the fancy dress plans. "It will be good. It will be interesting – shades of auburn rather than orange!

"I've always had a good relationship with the fans and they have always supported me so it will be great."

Manager Paul Tisdale added: "He made his 700th league appearance for Dons this season, and I'm sure Dean will be keen to celebrate that with a successful season.

"He will be focused as always and well done to the fans for making note of something very notable.

"The support at Notts County, you could hear the volume of the encouragement and they were pleased with themselves too for contributing towards a really good day. We've had a really good year on the road with the supporters in their numbers following us.

"I really hope this is the last one, and we can do our very best to give them that credit for how much energy and effort they put in to following us."