Lewie told Martin to 'pull it together' after keeper made his West Ham debut

Dean Lewington was delighted for his friend David Martin after making his Premier League debut last week, even if he did mock him afterwards.

The keeper, who made more than 300 appearances for MK Dons in two spells at the club, signed for West Ham in the summer, expecting to be the third choice.

Dean Lewington celebrates with David Martin

But after injury and form called for him to start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week, he made his top-flight bow at the age of 33.

Lewington, who played in front of Martin in the Dons defence, said he could not be happier for his former team-mate, even if he did tell him to pull it together in the aftermath.

"It was great," said Lewington. "A mate of mine is a journalist who was covering the game and he told me he was starting, so I sent him a message at 2:55 – I knew he wouldn't read it but I thought I'd tag it on his phone for when he comes in afterwards. I was buzzing for him.

"When they showed the final whistle, they showed (West Ham manager Manuel) Pellegrini and then all the West Ham players sprinting, and I thought 'where are they going?' and I saw Dave on the floor. I sent him another message then to pull himself together a bit!

"I'm so pleased for Dave, he's such a nice bloke, such a good character to have around. He went there not expecting that to be a possibility, to be a training goalkeeper. But he did well again on Wednesday night, so I'm delighted for him."