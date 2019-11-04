Lewington and Harley to help Martin behind the scenes

Russell Martin will lean on Ryan Harley and Dean Lewington to help him while he approaches the people he wants to join his backroom staff.

The new Dons boss says he has already earmarked who he wants to come in as part of his coaching staff, following the departures of Matt Oakley, Danny Butterfield and Mel Gwinnett who left along with Paul Tisdale on Saturday night.

Experienced duo Harley and Lewington have played in excess of 1,100 games combined and will help Martin in the meantime.

Speaking about establishing his backroom staff, Martin said: "We're in the process of sorting that, these things are never easy. Good people are usually in jobs! I know who I want, I know why I want them here and I think they'll be perfect, and we'll challenge each other and the players, but more importantly they're good people and will add to what we've got here. Hopefully we can sort that as soon as possible.

"Until then, I've got Lewie to lean on, he knows the club inside out and is still a brilliant servant.

"Ryan Harley too, who has a brilliant relationship with the younger players, so he will focus on that. We've got the right people here, everyone is on board, helpful, and we just need a couple more to get us ready."