Lewington fine after blow to the back against Hemel

Dean Lewington says there was no reason to be concerned after he took a blow to the back against Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday.

The skipper received a knee to his kidney area in the second period, and needed treatment from physio Simon Crampton before he was withdrawn before the end.

While he took little sympathy from former Dons midfielder-turned Hemel player Luke Howell, who chuckled as Lewington lay on the ground, the captain says the blow was nothing to worry about.

"I was causing them a bit of trouble with my trickery!" he joked. "They targeted my back and got a knee in the kidneys, which winded me but it was fine. It wasn't a concern, but the muscle strains and things like that are a worry because you work so hard, it's hard to integrate back in again, whereas kicks and bumps are OK."

Dylan Asonganyi scored the only goal of the game with a terrific solo effort early in the second period, but Lewington left Vauxhall Road impressed by Hemel.

He said: "The opposition has improved, we played a decent Hemel team tonight which helps. We're more focused, training is becoming more specific to the games and you can feel things ramping up.

"Another game, another opportunity to get minutes. There were no serious injuries and a half decent performance so it ticked a lot of boxes."

With two more friendlies to go - against Northampton on Friday and St Neots next Tuesday - before the season kicks off, Lewington is now keen to get to Bury for the League 1 opener.

He added: "The first two weeks of training are hard, with a lot of running, then there is a four week trot into the first game. You see all the transfers happening, and it gets you excited to get back out there.

"Normally training winds down, but Tis is always a bit different, so he's still working us hard. We've still got a few double session to go, and a little bit more work on the training ground, but it's so scientific now, we're so well looked after so we can't complain."