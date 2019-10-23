Lewington growing concerned as Dons' form continues to spiral

“It’s a lack of quality, belief, and not getting the goals that change games,” said captain Dean Lewington as he gave a honest post-mortem of Dons’ 2-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Conceding from two corners, Dons slumped to their first defeat at the Crown Oil Arena since 2007, though perversely climbed to 18th in League One after Tranmere’s 5-0 thumping at the hands of Sunderland.

For Lewington, who has been a part of three relegation campaigns at the club, said the side’s issue is a culmination of small things mounting up, and things need to change immediately.

“It has been a horrific run. In those games, Burton aside, it has been a one-goal swing. Everyone down the bottom says the same thing, but we have to be brutally honest about where we are, where it’s going wrong and we need to improve. Current form is nowhere near good enough and we need to start picking up.

“I don’t think it is a case of reading the riot act because it’s not a lack of effort.

“We haven’t scored the first goal for a long time and that makes a huge difference. There are a lot of little bits that all add up. We need to work as hard as we can to solve the problems we’re facing.

“We’re struggling without strikers, injuries and we have to chop and change, we’re missing some rhythm. People always say you get used to a back four, but it’s the same playing up front and in the middle. It’s not just the strikers because as a team we’re not creating chances. It’s a collective responsibility to create, but we’re lacking a bit of rhythm and confidence is low.

“But it’s time to puff our chests out and march on because there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”