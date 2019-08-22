Lewington still vital to the team after being rested for Lincoln game

Not many players will avoid being rested during the hectic start to the season, and Dean Lewington is no exception, manager Paul Tisdale said.

Lewington has been a stalwart at left-back since 2004, very rarely missing league games during his career. However, he watched from the bench as wing-backs Callum Brittain and George Williams got on the scoresheet during Dons' 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

Captain Lewington was infamously exiled by manager Robbie Neilson in 2017, but was re-instigated immediately following the Scot's sacking and has been a mainstay in the side since.

But despite missing out on the game on Tuesday night, Tisdale insists the 35-year-old still has a huge part to play.

"There is no doubt of the importance to us that Dean Lewington brings," said the manager. "Being brutally honest, there aren't many players who can play two games a week, week after week, through August and September.

"I told all the players they are likely to miss one or two. On Tuesday, I thought it was the right game, and you saw how we scored our goals, for Dean to have a rest. That decision worked, but he's been one of our better players so far this season so I have no doubts to his importance to the team."