Lewington to take charge of MK Dons but he doesn't want the manager's job

Dean Lewington

There is not a lot Dean Lewington hasn't done for MK Dons during his 800+ game career, and he looks set to add interim manager to that list.

The 37-year-old will step into the breach after Russell Martin's departure to Swansea City on Sunday, and will lead Dons into their first League One fixture of the season against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Dons' Sporting Director Liam Sweeting confirmed the skipper would be in the dugout on Saturday leading the team, and has been taking training this week too after Martin took coaches Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill with him to Wales.

However, Lewington has stated he does not want the job long-term but was willing to do what it takes to help the club negotiate the early part of the season until a new manager can be found.

"To be fair to Dean Lewington, and you could see by the way he came out and spoke to the press after the Bournemouth game when he didn't even kick a ball, the way he's handling himself and has spoken to the group, they're in great hands," said Sweeting. "Dean Lewington has really stepped up here. He'll take interim charge. The line is he's helping us out. I'm sure if he could play on Saturday he would, but that's what we've got in the interim."

On whether Lewington was in the running for the job, Sweeting added: "I would say no because that's what he's told me. He's made it clear he's a player, but what he is is a leader. He's an extremely good person and someone the group look up to.