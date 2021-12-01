Leyton Orient 0-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Franco Ravizzoli - 7
His best performance in a Dons shirt. Did really well to tip a shot onto the bar. Made a couple of errors of judgement but solid on the whole.
2. Aden Baldwin - 7
A few rash passes put the midfield in trouble but nothing too costly in the end. Took a good pen to win it.
3. TOP DON: Harry Darling - 7.5
Barely put a foot wrong. Played some excellent diagonals to get Watson into play, defended well on the whole and smashed his penalty down the middle.
4. Zak Jules - 7
Watched over Ilunga well without really being troubled himself.