MK Dons

Leyton Orient 0-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Dons netted all five of their penalties in the shoot-out against Leyton Orient to progress into the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Franco Ravizzoli - 7

His best performance in a Dons shirt. Did really well to tip a shot onto the bar. Made a couple of errors of judgement but solid on the whole.

2. Aden Baldwin - 7

A few rash passes put the midfield in trouble but nothing too costly in the end. Took a good pen to win it.

3. TOP DON: Harry Darling - 7.5

Barely put a foot wrong. Played some excellent diagonals to get Watson into play, defended well on the whole and smashed his penalty down the middle.

4. Zak Jules - 7

Watched over Ilunga well without really being troubled himself.

Leyton Orient
