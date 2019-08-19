Lincoln boss full of praise for Dons ahead of clash

Danny Cowley believes Dons' strength in depth could cause problems for his Lincoln City side when they visit on Tuesday night.

The Imps boss led his side to two wins over Paul Tisdale last season en route to the League Two title. And so far this season, Lincoln have made an unbeaten start life in League One, sitting atop the division with three wins from three.

With Dons boasting competition for places in almost every area of the pitch, Cowley said his side will be in for a big test at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

He saId: “Look at MK Dons and the quality they have in their squad, they have an unbelievable depth and there is competition for places in so many areas. Paul Tisdale is a very intelligent manager and we understand the challenge ahead of it so we are looking forward to the game.

“We have had a good training session and we are looking forward to going to Milton Keynes tomorrow.

“It is a big pitch and MK ask a lot of questions because they get good control of the ball and test you physically and mentally. They have recruited heavily this season and signed players like Hiram Boateng who Paul will know really well.

“We have tried to add on to what we did last year and we have tried to improve on that going forward."

Striker Tyler Walker, who netted his first goal for Lincoln in their 4-0 win over Southend on Saturday added: “It has been a fantastic start and we couldn’t have asked for anything more but it is only the start.

“The league isn’t decided in the first four games, we have to stay humble and make sure we build on it by taking every game as it comes. We will look forward to Tuesday.”