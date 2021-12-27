Lincoln City 2-3 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5
Was left exposed far more than he would have liked. Little he could do for either goal in the first eight minutes, but was perhaps lucky not to be caught out of position as Lincoln missed two further sitters.
2. Harry Darling - 7
Dons' best defender on the day. Threw himself on the line when needed, and went on a few marauding runs for good measure too.
3. Warren O'Hora - 6
Recovered from his fourth minute own goal but made some uncharacteristic mistakes.
4. Dean Lewington - 6.5
Hard to beat one-on-one but struggled to keep tabs on Adelakun as the Lincoln man broke in behind