Littlehampton Town vs Newport Pagnell Town - live from Wembley Stadium

Newport Pagnell manager Gary Flynn

It really will be a day to remember for Newport Pagnell Town, whose fans are starting to ebb into Wembley with about 45 minutes to go before kick-off.

Speaking ahead of the game, Swans boss Gary Flynn said the last few weeks have been incredible for the players and for the town, and he hopes they can make a good account of themselves.

Flynn said:“We thought we could have a decent run but getting to the final has been brilliant for the club. We said after each game tht we had one more to go an we thought we could do better. It’s a brilliant achievement.

“All we know about Littlehampton is that they’re favourites. They’ve scored the most goals at step five in the whole country, so they’re used to winning. They’ve won the league and they’re in cup finals. We know it’s going to be the toughest one that we’ve had so far. If they’re not the best side in step five, they’re right up there.

“It’s got to be an enjoyable day but the players will be nervous and it’s trying to get them channelling their nerves in the right way. This is something to look forward to and to show off with. They deserve to be hre because they’ve got us here.

“The town’s got behind us, the whole community has come together. Everyone’s been really positive, hopefully it’s a really good day.