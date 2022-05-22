Littlehampton Town vs Newport Pagnell Town - live from Wembley Stadium

Newport Pagnell Town will grace the pitch at Wembley Stadium this afternoon as they take on Littlehampton Town in the final of the FA Vase
Littlehampton Town vs Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 11:48
What we're all here for
This is what it’s all for this afternoon - the FA Vase trophy.
“We’ll give them the respect they deserve,” says Marigolds boss
Mitchell Hand, manager of Littlehampton Town said: “Newport Pagnell Town will be a top-quality side. When you look t the amount of sides that ener the Vase, for them to be in the final shows their quality. We know how hard it was to et here, they beat some really good sides. We’ll give them the respect they deserve, but a lot of our planning comes down to what we can do on the day.”
Thanks from the Newport skipper
Newport Pagnell captain’s rallying cry ahead of Wembley final
Newport Pagnell Town will play the biggest game in their history on Sunday
A word from the Swans boss
It really will be a day to remember for Newport Pagnell Town, whose fans are starting to ebb into Wembley with about 45 minutes to go before kick-off.
Speaking ahead of the game, Swans boss Gary Flynn said the last few weeks have been incredible for the players and for the town, and he hopes they can make a good account of themselves.
Flynn said:“We thought we could have a decent run but getting to the final has been brilliant for the club. We said after each game tht we had one more to go an we thought we could do better. It’s a brilliant achievement.
“All we know about Littlehampton is that they’re favourites. They’ve scored the most goals at step five in the whole country, so they’re used to winning. They’ve won the league and they’re in cup finals. We know it’s going to be the toughest one that we’ve had so far. If they’re not the best side in step five, they’re right up there.
“It’s got to be an enjoyable day but the players will be nervous and it’s trying to get them channelling their nerves in the right way. This is something to look forward to and to show off with. They deserve to be hre because they’ve got us here.
“The town’s got behind us, the whole community has come together. Everyone’s been really positive, hopefully it’s a really good day.
“It’s something the players will remember forever.”
The view from the press box
Littlehampton Town’s side to face Newport Pagnell
Littlehampton: Binfield, Wiggans, CLarke, Layton, Pattenden, Biggs, Benn, Gaskin, Jaris, Humphreys, Jenkins
Subs: Duncan, Capon, Harris, Garnham, Herbert, Peake, Packer
Newport Pagnell Town’s team to face Littlehampton
Gary Flynn will have had the hardest choices of his career picking this team - here’s how Newport Pagnell Town will line-up this afternoon.
Newport Pagnell: Conway, Sage, Smail, Wright, Powell, Barnes, Shepherd, Watkinson, Ahmed, Webb, Markey
Subs: Pryke, Burnside, Ford, Goodman, Newman, Strong, Lyon