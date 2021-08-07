LIVE: Bolton Wanderers vs MK Dons - all the action live from the League One opener
Bolton Wanderers host MK Dons in the opening game of the League One season this afternoon.
Get the latest from the game.
FULL TIME: Bolton Wanderers 3-3 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:58
- The season begins this afternoon for Dons at the University of Bolton Stadium
Unbelievable. It’s absolute heartbreak for Dons as they let three points slip through their fingers at the end, and have to settle for a share of the spoils. The Hiram Boateng fairy tale was not to be as Baptise equalised deep into stoppage time for Bolton but it has been a stunning game of football. It had a bit of everything, but at the end of it all, it has two teams with a point apiece.
90+5 mins: Bolton equalise
This remarkable game has had yet another twist as Bolton equalise with the final kick of the game from Alex Baptise.
FIVE minutes to be added on
Five minutes stoppage time will be played.
Brooklyn Ilunga comes on for Scott Twine.
83 mins: BOATENG!
Hiram Boateng - the forgotten man! He’s fired Dons in front after Daniel Harvie’s cross appeared behind Mo Eisa, but he sticks out a long leg and fires in from just inside the six yard area!
It’s 3-2!
80 mins: Boateng is back
Hiram Boateng makes his first Dons appearance since January 2020 as he replaces Troy Parrott.
71 mins: Dons are back on level terms!
Scott Twine opens his MK Dons account with a brilliant free kick, as good as Sheehan’s first half effort, to equalise for Dons!
68 mins: Bolton take the lead
A poor pass from Harry Darling caught Watson on his heels, allowing John to nick the ball, cross from the Bolton left. It’s over the head of Jules to Bakayoko, and after taking a touch, he fires past Walker, with a deflection off Jules, to give the home side the lead.
Tennai Watson, who has looked good this afternoon, makes way for Aden Baldwin.
60 mins: Still right on a knife-edge
Not a lot to tell between the sides still, still a bit of needle amongst the players too. No chances really to speak of for either side this half.
Dons looking more willing to clear their lines in a more traditional sense as well in these opening 15 minutes.
Second half back underway
Bolton restart the game, poised nicely at 1-1.
HALF TIME: Bolton 1-1 MK Dons
An intriguing half. Eisa and Sheehan on the scoresheet, maybe a red card for Bolton which wasn’t given, but tempers have flares since. Some good stuff, some bad stuff and some scary stuff from Dons. An entertaining watch.