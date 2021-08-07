LIVE: Bolton Wanderers vs MK Dons - all the action live from the League One opener

Unbelievable. It’s absolute heartbreak for Dons as they let three points slip through their fingers at the end, and have to settle for a share of the spoils. The Hiram Boateng fairy tale was not to be as Baptise equalised deep into stoppage time for Bolton but it has been a stunning game of football. It had a bit of everything, but at the end of it all, it has two teams with a point apiece.