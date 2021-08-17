LIVE: MK Dons vs Charlton Athletic: Get the latest from Stadium MK
Charlton Athletic visit Milton Keynes this evening to take on Dons in League One.
Get all the action from Stadium MK.
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-1 Charlton Athletic
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:59
- One change for Dons - Baldwin in for Watson
- Parrott cancels out Stockley’s opener
- Eisa gives Dons the lead on 63 mins
The League One table at the full-time whistle
Results from around the grounds
First win on the board for Manning’s Dons as they beat Charlton
MK Dons 2-1 Charlton Athletic
FULL TIME!
Big win - first of the season and first for Liam Manning. Eisa with the goal to win it in the second half, fully deserving it on the second half display. Parrott again at the heart of it, and in the end, comfortably saw it out.
90 mins: SEVEN minutes to be added on
A lot of time added on after a lot of injuries in this half.
Hiram Boateng comes on for Scott Twine as Dons’ last change.
84 mins: Close call for Eisa
Ooooo Eisa was given offside, could only have been narrow if offside at all, but he raced clear before behind carved down by a Charlton defender, meaning a whole lot of shouting but ultimately a free kick to the Addicks.
80 mins: Keep ball for Dons
The attendance tonight a hair under 8,000: 7,939 inside Stadium MK.
Dons doing a decent job of seeing out this game, looking good in possession and frustrating the visitors, making them chase as they take the pace out of the game.
63 mins: Eisaaaaaaaaa!
He’s missed a couple of chances tonight but he’s made up for it with a great goal to give Dons the lead.
His first effort was blocked bravely by a Charlton defender, but as the ball flew up in the air, Parrott brought the ball down brilliantly before flicking it behind him to the onside Eisa to slot past MacGillivray!
62 mins: Dons' second change
Tennai Watson replaces Aden Baldwin - like for like for MK Dons
60 mins: After a lull in proceedings, we’re back underway
Conor Washington has limped out after several minutes on the ground getting treatment. The Charlton man replaced by Charlie Kirk.
It has taken the fizz out of the game, but Mo Eisa has just sent a Dons effort over the top after a clever turn on the edge of the box.