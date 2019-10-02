Liverpool fined for fielding ineligible player against MK Dons

European champions Liverpool have been fined £200,000 for playing Pedro Chirivella in the Carabao Cup against MK Dons last week.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was a second-half substitute for Jurgen Klopp's side in their 2-0 win at Stadium MK last Wednesday.

After an investigation, the EFL have fined Liverpool £200,000 - half of which will be suspended until next season - because the midfielder had not received international clearance to play for the club after his loan with Spanish club Extremadura Union Deportiva ended last season.

Liverpool have also been found guilty of misconduct in relation to the same breach for having fielded the player in the defeat against Oldham Athletic in the Leasing.com Trophy on 7 August, with the sanction incorporated into the financial penalty.

MK Dons will not appeal the decision and will not be commenting on the result of the investigation.

An EFL Spokesman said: “The rules of the Carabao Cup require clubs to ensure all players are registered and eligible in line with their respective League’s rules before they play. The player was always contracted to Liverpool FC during this period, and the reason he was not eligible was because the club did not have the relevant international clearance following expiry of an earlier loan agreement.

"The club’s breach was in part due to the challenges it encountered with securing the correct international clearance, and its subsequent ability to include the player on a squad list despite the lack of clearance.

“As a result, the Board concluded the most appropriate sanction was a financial penalty.”