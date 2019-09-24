Liverpool game a 'win-win' for MK Dons

MK Dons have nothing to lose when they play Liverpool on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to play a weakened side for the trip to Stadium MK ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday and their Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg next week.

But with their U23s also in action on Wednesday in the Leasing.com Trophy away at Fleetwood, the calibre of squad heading to Milton Keynes remains unknown.

Regardless of the opposition though, manager Paul Tisdale says Dons, whether they win or lose, will come out on top.

"I'm very relaxed. It's win-win," he said. "I don't feel this game is necessarily season-defining. It's an occasion, it's an opportunity to play and enjoy it and not have the pressure of needing to win in front of 29,000 fans, in your stadium against the European champions... what could possibly go wrong?! Let's just enjoy it. I feel excited but I'm not overly worried about it.

"This is not 'win at all costs.' It would be marvellous if we did, but we're not planning or expecting it to happen. We'd like it to, and who knows, let's just go and give it our best shot. We need some clarity as to how to defend and attack, it will be very simple. One or two things might go our way. We've got nothing to lose."