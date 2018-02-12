Liversedge hat-trick helps Newport hit Silbey for six

Tom Liversedge hit a hat-trick as Newport Pagnell Town returned to action in style with a 6-2 win over Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Playing in their first game since January 13, the Swans got their UCL Premier League campaign back on track having lost their 12 point lead atop UCL Premier Division as a result of having played only twice all year.

Liversedge got the first of his trio after 20 minutes before Josh Winters and an own goal put Newport in command at the break.

Silbey pulled one back to make it 3-1, but madness was set to ensure with four goals in four minutes.

The home side reduced the arrears to a single goal with a wonderful free kick, only for Newport to restore their two-goal lead when Daryl Smith set up Liversedge for his second.

The striker completed his hat-trick a minute later to make it 5-2, and Fazel Koriya then made it six from the penalty spot.

The result keeps Newport in second, two points behind leaders Yaxley with two games in hand. But with a huge game next week against third placed Wisbech Town, manager Darren Lynch knows his side have to be on their game.

He said: "We must cut out these stupid mistakes and start keeping clean sheets if we want to achieve our main aim for the season and that has to start next Saturday against Wisbech."