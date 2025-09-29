Local FA deems 'come on lads' and 'mother' as potentially offensive terms at football

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:17 BST
The list of phrases and words has raised a lot of eyebrows

A local football governing body has revealed a list of terms no longer deemed acceptable, along with alternative phrases to be used in their place.

The Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Football Association, as part of their inclusion guidelines, have put out a document intent on changing the language used while participating and spectating.

More than 600 clubs currently play under the Berks & Bucks FA banner. MK Dons are competing in the BBFA Senior Cup second round on Tuesday night, taking on Holmer Green, while MK Irish and Newport Pagnell Town will also play their second round games in October.

Now amongst the offensive terms include ‘come on lads,’ ‘linesman’ and ‘mother’ according to the list put out by the association, with alternatives instead of ‘come on team,’ ‘assistant referee’ and ‘parent/carer.’ One section also encourages people to ‘avoid sarcasm.’

Some of the terms outlined by Berks & Bucks FA | MK Citizen

Callum Salhotra, Community and Inclusion Manager at Berks & Bucks FA, said; “Football has the power to unite communities and change lives. But for that to happen, everyone must feel like they belong.

“Language is at the heart of that — it can break down barriers or build them up. This guide will help us all take simple but meaningful steps to ensure our game is inclusive, respectful, and welcoming to everyone.”

People who hear any of the ‘discriminatory’ language are encouraged to report it to Club Welfare Officers, the Berks & Bucks FA and to Kick It Out.

