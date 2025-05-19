Agnew and Evans confirmed to lead Newport Pagnell Town next season

The Swans will have consistency heading into pre-season

Joint managers Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans will remain in charge of Newport Pagnell Town next season.

The duo took over at Willen Road in November, having been in interim charge following the departure of Arron Parkinson. Their form of four wins in six earned them their way into the dugouts on a permanent basis, and they recovered brilliantly to sit 13th after their early season problems.

Despite their newly found form, the Swans finished in sixth spot, narrowly missing out on reaching the UCL Premier Division South play-offs on goal difference and only four points off third place. Runaway leaders St Neots dominated the campaign though, winning the league by 13 points.

Agnew and Evans were confirmed to be staying at the club next season following Newport Pagnell’s end of season awards ceremony over the weekend.

Speaking afterwards, Evans said: “We are pleased to be asked to continue leading this talented group of players and are grateful for the support from the senior committee and our fans.

“The last few months have been so positive in all aspects of the first team environment, and we believe in the potential of this club to reach new heights.

“We’re committed to working hard, building on our progress, and giving the club and our supporters a team to be proud of.”

A club statement said: “Last season, under an initial interim period, they steadied the ship and unified the changing room, and then for the remainder of the season took the team to the brink of the play-offs, losing out on goal difference, whilst also scooping the leagues team of the month for April.

“We are delighted they, along with the key support of coaches Dave Mellor, Dave Vaines and physio Bianca Hewer will be with us again next season and share the ambitions of the board to take the club into higher leagues and for our fans and current players we want to make our aim clear.”