Chairman steps aside at Newport Pagnell Town

A new chairman will be installed at Willen Road

It is all change at the top of Newport Pagnell Town as Geoff Cardno has opted to step down as chairman of the football club.

Cardno has played a significant role at Willen Road for more than 25 years, taking up various positions at the club throughout his tenure. He oversaw the team reach back-to-back FA Vase finals too at Wembley Stadium, winning it in 2022.

Ian Ford will take over as the club’s chairman.

This season, the Swans missed out on the UCL Premier Division South play-offs on goal-difference, finishing in sixth spot.

In a statement, the club confirmed: “It is with a mix of gratitude and understanding that we announce the departure of Geoff Cardno as Chairman of Newport Pagnell Town.

“After a club tenure taking on many roles over 25 years, Geoff has decided to step down from his formal role as ChairmanGeoff's dedication, experience and council will be missed amongst the Senior Board, but Geoff has no doubt helped shape Newport Pagnell Town in recent years, including the incredible success in the FA Vase.

“While he may be stepping away from the chairmanship, we are delighted that Geoff will always remain a close friend and supporter of the club. His wealth of experience and love for the Swans will undoubtedly continue to be a valuable asset.

“We are also pleased to announce that Ian Ford will be taking on the role of Chairman. Geoff, along with the committee, extends our very best wishes to Ian as he embarks on this new chapter for the club, and we have full confidence in Ian's ability to lead Newport Pagnell Town FC forward.

“The club would like to express its appreciation to Geoff for his commitment and leadership over the past 25 years. We look forward to welcoming Ian and supporting him as he takes the helm.”

Upon taking over, new chairman Forde said: “I’m incredibly proud and honoured to have been appointed as Chairman of our beloved Newport Pagnell Town Football Club.

“This club means a great deal to so many people in our community, and it’s a privilege to take on this responsibility at such an important time in its journey.

“My focus will be on building strong relationships and working together to create a positive, inclusive, and ambitious future for our Club.

“With the support of our dedicated volunteers, players, supporters, and local community, I’m confident we can grow stronger than ever.”