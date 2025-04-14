Dykes saves from the spot to send young Swans through to National Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keeper Sam Dykes was the hero for Newport Pagnell Town U16s

The final awaits Newport Pagnell Town U16s after a dramatic goalkeeping performance from Sam Dykes saw them through the semi-final shoot-out against Weston-super-Mare.

After a close-knit affair, ending in a 0-0 draw, the game went to a penalty shoot-out to decide who would go through to the National Cup final.

Such was the even nature of the sides though, neither could be separated after their first five penalties. Heading into sudden death, Dykes guessed right to keep out Weston-super-Mare’s effort from the spot, sending the Swans through to the final.

There, they will face Grantham Town on Saturday May 10.

Speaking afterwards, manager Craig Bicknell said: “Both Daren (Dykes, assistant manager) and I are unbelievably proud of this special group of players. They’ve done the club proud once again, continuing to excel year after year.”

The youngsters will now turn their attentions to the final games in the JPL Conference, where they could wrap up the league title.

Bicknell continued: “Our focus now returns to the JPL Conference. With eight games remaining, it’s in our hands to be crowned champions — though, as the top youth league in grassroots football, we know there could still be a few twists and turns ahead.”