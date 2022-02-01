England ace surprises pupils at her old Milton Keynes school

Youngsters at Emerson Valley School got a chance to interview an England international, as well as a former pupil, ahead of the Women’s European Championships this summer.

Stadium MK will play host to four matches during the tournament, including a semi-final.

England international and Arsenal star Leah Williamson, who grew up in Milton Keynes, surprised the students at her old school to help out with the Schools Programme challenges. The programme that aims to inspire and unite schools and communities to grow the women’s game, gives teachers across the country access to a digital pack, consisting of free, cross-curricular resources all themed around the UEFA Women’s EURO.

Williamson, who dialled in virtually to the lesson, not only got the 9–11-year-oldss excited about meeting the star player, but also helped them crack some of the Schools Programme challenges, such as preparing a half time team talk and researching some of the icons of the game, all before answering their questions about the upcoming tournament.

She said: “I loved surprising the school kids who are from my hometown of Milton Keynes! It’s great that they’re able to learn more about women’s football and UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 – especially as they have group tickets to some of the games on their doorstep at Stadium MK.

“It’s so important to inspire the next generation of female athletes so I hope all schools get involved with the Schools Programme and provide a lasting legacy.

“Many of us players discovered our love for football at school, so we know first-hand what an important role teachers play when it comes to instilling a passion for the game and developing the skills we need.

"We’d love as many pupils and schools as possible to enjoy the UEFA Women’s EURO this summer, with it being on home soil. The Schools Programme is packed full of resources to inspire children in the lead-up to the tournament and beyond, so I hope all schools get involved with the Programme to help provide a lasting legacy.”