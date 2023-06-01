Former Daventry Town boss takes over at Newport Pagnell Town

Newport Pagnell Town have confirmed former Daventry Town boss Aaron Parkinson as their new manager.

Following the departure of Gary Flinn last week, making the move to Leighton Town following Swans’ defeat to Ascot United in the FA Vase final at Wembley, Newport moved swiftly to bring in a replacement.

Parkinson was most recently manager of Daventry, and helped them move from step 6 to step 4 in just three years, along with Matt Finlay as assistant manager and Jim Scott as first team coach.

“I’m delighted and very excited by the opportunity of becoming the new manager of Newport Pagnell Town,” said Parkinson.

“Once being contacted by the board and sitting down and hearing the clubs short and long term plans, it was a very easy decision for me and my team to take on the role.

“The club over the last two years have had tremendous success, with two trips to Wembley which will be remembered forever in the clubs history. On the back of these Wembley runs the club has grown in size and community support, which was a big attraction for us.

