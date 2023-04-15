Newport Pagnell Town fans banned from game for making obscene chants

Newport Pagnell Town have been ordered to play Monday’s game with Rothwell Corinthians behind closed doors after their supporters were found guilty of singing discriminatory songs.

The incident was reported during the Swans’ FA Vase quarter-final victory over Atherstone. Subsequently, the FA charged the club with failing to ensure the supporters conducted themselves ‘in an orderly fashion following the allegation of discriminatory remarks’ - namely indecent chants aimed at the Travelling community.

The club had already been warned of supporters’ conduct on previous occasions last season too, following pitch invasions and the use of flares and pyrotechnics, homophobic language and obscene chants.

As a result of the culmination of issues, Monday’s game at Willen Road will be played behind closed doors, and hte club has been handed a ‘significant fine’ for the repeated misdemeanours.

A club statement read: “NPTFC would like to make it clear that we do not condone racist or homophobic behaviour and we fully support the FA’s decision.

“We have tried to improve our off field operations as our fanbase has grown significantly over the past three years; further improvements are now planned to ensure we do everything we can to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.”

